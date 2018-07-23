CLOSE
Ritz Products Recalled Over Salmonella Concerns

Kraft To Take Steps To Promote Health

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

More than a dozen Ritz cracker products have been recalled due to a possible salmonella contamination, Mondelez said.

The New Jersey-based company has recalled 16 products — including Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits Cheese — in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands because the whey powder they’re made with could contain salmonella, it said.

Mondelez hasn’t received any reports of people falling ill after eating these products, but consumers who have purchased them should throw them out, the company noted.

A full list of the products included in the recall can be found on Mondelez’s website.

“Salmonella is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” Mondelez said in a release.

Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach pain, the company said.

via NBCNews



