CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Talk Yo S#!t: Witness Gary Payton’s Ruthless Trash Talk While Coaching Big 3 Game

Proof why the Hall Of Famer’s trash talk has always been legendary.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Seattle Sonic's Gary Payton questions a call during game against Lakers last season.

Source: Vince Compagnone / Getty

This clip of Big 3 coach Gary Payton going in on player Dahatny Jones confirms that The Glove can still talk trash with the best of them.

Payton used to go back and for with fellow Hall Of Famers Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley on a nightly basis, never backing down or giving up the last word.

Jones didn’t have much to say back to the loud-mouthed legend, partly because his career stats make it hard for him to tell GP anything.

Talk Yo S#!t: Witness Gary Payton’s Ruthless Trash Talk While Coaching Big 3 Game was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Talk Yo S#!t: Witness Gary Payton’s Ruthless Trash Talk While Coaching Big 3 Game

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Talk Yo S#!t: Witness Gary Payton’s Ruthless Trash…
 4 hours ago
07.22.18
Bag Secured: Saquon Barkley Signs Monster Rookie Deal…
 4 hours ago
07.22.18
Future Is For The Children: This Baby Gets…
 7 hours ago
07.22.18
Rihanna Is Blonde Again And We Are Not…
 8 hours ago
07.22.18
Harlem Hands: Dave East Got Into A Fight…
 9 hours ago
07.22.18
Watch: When Dad Does Your Hair Vs. When…
 11 hours ago
07.22.18
Numbers Never Lie: NBA Players React To NBA2K…
 11 hours ago
07.22.18
Congrats! Pusha T Marries Longtime Girlfriend Virginia Williams
 12 hours ago
07.22.18
Anonymous Queen? Fans Think Beyoncé Is Secret Scholarship…
 12 hours ago
07.22.18
#InsecureFest Lit LA Up With Black Star Power…
 13 hours ago
07.22.18
Okurr: Ciara’s Impression Of Cardi B Is the…
 1 day ago
07.21.18
Get The Strap: Floyd Mayweather Calls 50 Cent…
 1 day ago
07.21.18
Offset Reportedly Hit With 2 Felonies Following Georgia…
 1 day ago
07.21.18
Let Migo! Offset Arrested In Georgia On Felony…
 2 days ago
07.21.18
Werk Sis: Kelis Grinding To Reggae Music Is…
 2 days ago
07.21.18
Reunited! Watch BFFs LeBron James And Michael Beasley…
 2 days ago
07.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close