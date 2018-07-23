This clip of Big 3 coach Gary Payton going in on player Dahatny Jones confirms that The Glove can still talk trash with the best of them.

Payton used to go back and for with fellow Hall Of Famers Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley on a nightly basis, never backing down or giving up the last word.

Jones didn’t have much to say back to the loud-mouthed legend, partly because his career stats make it hard for him to tell GP anything.

These stat differentials in twice as many games. That'll earn you the right to say whatever the hell you want. pic.twitter.com/8tBHhaAFIg — The Fantasy Savage (@fantasy_savage) July 21, 2018

Talk Yo S#!t: Witness Gary Payton’s Ruthless Trash Talk While Coaching Big 3 Game was originally published on globalgrind.com

