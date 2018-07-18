CLOSE
Okay……Stevie J and Faith Evans Tie the Knot!

FOX's 'Star' - Season Two

Source: FOX / Getty

Stevie J might’ve finally found love…in Faith Evans. They applied for a marriage license, and tied the knot already!

Multiple sources confirmed they said their I do’s in their hotel room Tuesday night.

