Okay……Stevie J and Faith Evans Tie the Knot!

Stevie J might’ve finally found love…in Faith Evans. They applied for a marriage license, and tied the knot already!
Multiple sources confirmed they said their I do’s in their hotel room Tuesday night.
via TheShadeRoom
