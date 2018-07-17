CLOSE
Michelle Obama vs Momma Tina Who You Got

Who was jamming the best Momma Tina or Momma Michelle as they go viral during the On The Run 2 Tour in Paris. Press play and see if you can spot your former favorite President Obama‘s daughters Sasha and Malia.

