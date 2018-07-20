Blac Youngsta Will Be Performing At #979Carshow 2018 [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Blac Youngsta will be performing at the 97.9 The Beat Monster Energy DUB Car Show 2018! Get your tickets here! Hit songs by Blac Youngsta include:

Booty

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Birthday

CMG

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

The Latest: