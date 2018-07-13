YG Talks ‘Big Bank’ Success And Role In New Movie ‘White Boy Rick’ [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

YG talks about his elevation from getting out of jail, to getting signed to Def Jam, to his latest record ‘Big Bank’ featuring 2 Chainz, Big Sean, & Nicki Minaj, and his spot in the upcoming movie ‘White Boy Rick’ featuring Matthew McConaughey. Check out the interview in the video above, shot by Shun Atkins.

Watch Big Bank Music Video

Watch White Boy Rick Movie Trailer

