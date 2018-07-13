YG Talks ‘Big Bank’ Success And Role In New Movie ‘White Boy Rick’ [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter:
YG talks about his elevation from getting out of jail, to getting signed to Def Jam, to his latest record ‘Big Bank’ featuring 2 Chainz, Big Sean, & Nicki Minaj, and his spot in the upcoming movie ‘White Boy Rick’ featuring Matthew McConaughey. Check out the interview in the video above, shot by Shun Atkins.
-Farlin Ave ( @farlinave)
Watch Big Bank Music Video
VIDEO
Watch White Boy Rick Movie Trailer
VIDEO
