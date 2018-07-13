YG Talks ‘Big Bank’ Success And Role In New Movie ‘White Boy Rick’ [VIDEO]

Farlin Ave
| 07.13.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

YG talks about his elevation from getting out of jail, to getting signed to Def Jam, to his latest record ‘Big Bank’ featuring 2 Chainz, Big Sean, & Nicki Minaj, and his spot in the upcoming movie ‘White Boy Rick’ featuring Matthew McConaughey. Check out the interview in the video above, shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Watch Big Bank Music Video

Watch White Boy Rick Movie Trailer

The Latest:

BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show

45 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)

45 photos Launch gallery

45 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)

Continue reading YG Talks ‘Big Bank’ Success And Role In New Movie ‘White Boy Rick’ [VIDEO]

45 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)

bompton , rapper , veda loca in the morning , YG

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
RZA and Old Dirty Perform Live at BB King
#WordEyeHeard: Old Dirty Bastard’s Estate Threatens Legal Action…
 49 mins ago
07.13.18
GQ & Steve Nash Host NBA All-Star Weekend Party
#WordEyeHeard: Kevin Garnett’s Wife Files for Divorce
 2 hours ago
07.13.18
Issa Rae, Katt Williams And 28 Other Black…
 4 hours ago
07.13.18
Fries & Worship: Chick-Fil-A Turns Into Church Thanks…
 21 hours ago
07.12.18
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017
#WordEyeHeard: Nicki Minaj Gives Cardi B a Very…
 23 hours ago
07.12.18
Charles Oakley Arrested In Vegas Casino Says He…
 24 hours ago
07.12.18
Shut It Down: Will Smith Has The BEST…
 24 hours ago
07.12.18
Petition Demands Charlamagne Tha God Be Fired After…
 1 day ago
07.12.18
Dictonary.Com Wants All The Smoke With ‘Self Made’…
 1 day ago
07.12.18
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
#WordEyeHeard: Cardi B’s Daughter is Already Dripping!
 1 day ago
07.12.18
#BijouStarFiles: Whitney Houston’s Mom Releases Statement After Movie…
 1 day ago
07.12.18
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
#WordEyeHeard: DJ Khaled is About to Drop the…
 1 day ago
07.12.18
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Lil Uzi Vert and Juice Wrld get “Wasted”
 2 days ago
07.11.18
Watch The Trailer For Cedric The Entertainer’s New…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
And The Winner For The Best “Boo’d Up”…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
Petty Type Beat: What Kind Of People Do…
 2 days ago
07.11.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close