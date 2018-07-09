Kruz Newz: Beauty Queen Gives Up Title After #MeToo Joke

0 reads Leave a comment
Maude Gorman gave up her title of Miss Plymouth County after a skit was performed at the Miss Massachusetts competition that made fun of the #MeToo movement. You can read a post she posted on ig below which explains her reasoning behind her stance.
Below is a clip of the skit that was making fun of the #metoo movement, uploaded by the Observer.
