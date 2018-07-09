Kruz Newz: Beauty Queen Gives Up Title After #MeToo Joke

Maude Gorman gave up her title of Miss Plymouth County after a skit was performed at the Miss Massachusetts competition that made fun of the #MeToo movement. You can read a post she posted on ig below which explains her reasoning behind her stance.

A beauty queen gave up her title after a skit was performed at the Miss Massachusetts competition that made fun of the #MeToo movement https://t.co/lJSLlGndoZ pic.twitter.com/GLmKN31NIc — CNN (@CNN) July 9, 2018

Below is a clip of the skit that was making fun of the #metoo movement, uploaded by the Observer.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: