National Fried Chicken Day: Where to Go in DFW

Today (July 6th) is National Fried Chicken Day, so naturally there’s no shortage of places in the DFW with deals on the yard bird today.

FORT WORTH area

Babe’s Chicken Dinner House: The place in DFW for pigging out on fried chicken, which means a lot of people thinking about National Fried Chicken Day are going there — and if you’ve ever seen the lines at some Babe’s locations, especially the one in Roanoke, you know that a lot of people go there for dinner, anyway. The chicken comes family-style, so bring family, friends or just a whopping appetite. 104 N. Oak St., Roanoke, 817-491-2900, http://www.babeschicken.com; eight other North Texas locations, including 120 S. Main St., Burleson, 817-447-3400, and 230 N. Center St., Arlington, 817-801-0300

Buttons: Soul-food Keith Hicks was a Fort Worth pioneer when it came to chicken and waffles, which now seem as common on breakfast menus as eggs Benedict and pancakes. But you can also skip the waffle and get two pieces of Hicks’ fried chicken with two sides at lunch for just $9, and three “chicken wangs” with Jamaican jerk seasoning at dinner for $10. Or just dive in to the Sunday buffet for $21. 4701 West Fwy, Fort Worth, 817-735-4900, https://buttonsrestaurants.com

Chef Point Cafe: On the menu, it’s called “Better Than Sex Fried Chicken” ($20) and while we’re not sure we’d go that far, it is some of the best fried chicken we’ve ever had — crunchy, mildly spicy coating (“with secret sauces and spices,” says the menu) with a succulent interior. Comes with fries or roasted potatoes — and a suggested wine pairing. 5901 Watauga Road, Watauga, 817-656-0080, http://chefpointcafe.org

Chicago’s Chicken Coop: Around the time Gus’s (see below) opened in Fort Worth to much fanfare, this chicken joint also opened, more quietly, on restaurant-heavy South Cooper Street in Arlington. You can get your chicken “Chicago-style” (drizzled with a sweet, mild sauce or Louisiana hot sauce) other “Texas-style” (with peppery seasoning). Eats Beat columnist Bud Kennedy says the crust is lighter than at Gus’s — or at Babe’s. 1308 S. Cooper St., Arlington, 817-200-6159; also 3636 Frankford Road No. 320, Dallas, 972-820-8200; www.thechickencoopusa.com

DALLAS area

Bbbop: One of the most popular dishes at this Oak Cliff “Seoul Kitchen” is “Not Your Mama’s Fried Chicken,” which can be lightly glazed with your choice of soy ginger or spicy chili. 828 W. Davis St., Dallas, 469-248-3702, http://www.bbbop.com

Chicken Scratch: Tim Byres’ funky west Dallas spot offers buttermilk fried chicken on or off the bone. The website calls it “Chicken made from scratch with a nostalgic flavor profile.” But there’s something about any kind of fried chicken that’s nostalgia-inducing for a lot of us. 2303 Pittman St., Dallas, 214-749-1112, http://cs-tf.com

Prohibition Chicken: New restaurant/cocktail bar takes aim at Babe’s with family-style dining, including “crispy fried,” “hot chili-fried” and “smoke-fried” (pecan smoked) chicken. Come with an appetite, and remain thirsty for the Prohibition-era-style cocktails that give the place half of its name. 201 W. Church St., Lewisville, 214-222-3302, www.prohibitionchicken.com

Quincy’s Chicken Shack: This spinoff of the Twisted Root Burger Chain — Quincy is Twisted Root co-founder Quincy Hart — aims for a backyard picnic atmosphere. You can get a half-chicken fried or rotisserie, but let’s note that it’s not National Rotisserie Chicken Day we’re talking about here. Recently opened in Coppell in a location that’s a short skip from much of Northeast Tarrant County; coming soon to Mansfield. 505 Houston St, Coppell, 469-251-9080, http://quincyschickenshack.com.

Sissy’s Southern Kitchen and Bar: This Knox-Henderson comfort-food spot, founded by “Next Food Network Star” alum Lisa Garza-Selcer, has a 2-piece chicken dinner for $12, but bring friends and spring for the $25 10-piece mixed bucket, where the buttermilk-soaked chicken comes in a pail. Expect to wait during peak hours. 2929 N Henderson Ave., Dallas, 214-827-9900, http://sissyssouthernkitchen.com

Stampede 66: The acclaimed restaurant is pushing Dallas celebrity chef Stephan Pyles’ honey fried chicken ($16 lunch/$24 dinner), based on his grandmother’s recipe [and] is served with buttermilk biscuits and gun barrel gravy. 1717 McKinney Ave, Suite 100, Dallas, 214-550-6966, https://stampede66restaurant.com

More listed at Star-Telegram

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: