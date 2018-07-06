Kruz Newz: Alligator Chases Florida Teen Up Tree

8 reads Leave a comment
A Florida 15-year-old girl was chased up a tree by an alligator while she was laying on a raft in a swimming area near, Alligator Springs. I’ll tell you one thing I am not swimming in any waters called Alligator anything, nope not me!
A deputy was called to the home and eventually had to shoot and kill the alligator.
Click here to listen to mother’s frantic 911 call:
