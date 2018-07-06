Kruz Newz: Alligator Chases Florida Teen Up Tree

A Florida 15-year-old girl was chased up a tree by an alligator while she was laying on a raft in a swimming area near, Alligator Springs. I’ll tell you one thing I am not swimming in any waters called Alligator anything, nope not me!

A deputy was called to the home and eventually had to shoot and kill the alligator.

Click here to listen to mother’s frantic 911 call:

Aggressive alligator chases Lake County teen into tree, deputies say. Hear the mother's call for help: https://t.co/XbmNkDLFod #WFTV pic.twitter.com/K389x8q0Nz — WFTV Eyewitness News (@WFTV) July 3, 2018

