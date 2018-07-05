CLOSE
Entertainment News
#WordEyeHeard: Safaree Shows Off Royalty Check From Nicki Minaj’s Album

Power 105.1 Powerhouse 2013

Source: Michael Stewart / Getty

Safaree previously claimed that he helped write some of Nicki Minaj’s songs, and the Brooklyn entertainer showed proof with royalty checks that just so happened to land in his mailbox on his birthday. Safaree took to his Instagram Stories to post a photo of the checks, totaling $2,342.33 that he captioned, ““Wth I jus get this random music biz check from??? 55 yrs later wat da hell. Happy birthday to me!”

The royalties were from two of Nicki’s chart-topping smash hits: “Did It On ‘em” and “Roman’s Revenge,” both featured on 2010’s Pink Print.

