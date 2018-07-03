A man getting chased by a pitbull, runs into a barbershop and chaos ensues. The dog nearly takes out the entire shop, kids are knocked to the ground and it’s obvious the pit can’t be stopped.

You’ll have to see it for yourself to believe it.

I cannot believe he ran into the barbershop with a pit bull chasing him. Me and him would’ve had to square up pic.twitter.com/UogQwue0db — Milli'on (@C00L_Mill) July 2, 2018

Pitbull Terrorizes An Entire Barbershop was originally published on globalgrind.com

