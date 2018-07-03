CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard: ‘Juju on the Beat’ Rapper Accused of Domestic Violence

The '2017 Billboard Music Awards' And ELLE Present Women In Music At YouTube Space LA

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Zay Hilfigerrr, most famous for his 2016 song “Juju On That Beat” with Zayion McCall, has been accused of physically abusing his ex-girlfriend. The Detroit rapper, born Tyjuan Peoples, was slapped with a restraining order to keep away from his ex-girlfriend as he awaits a hearing.

TMZ reports:

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Andrea Inzunza says Zay most recently attacked her in May. She says she’d just suffered a miscarriage, and on the way home they got into an argument. She claims Zay grabbed her by the arm, pushed her to the ground and ripped her shirt.

Andrea says police responded, but doesn’t say what, if anything, happened to Zay.

In the docs, she says the rapper also assaulted her in February when they were at home. Andrea says Zay tied her up with a Gucci belt, and started to choke her with his hands — all because she wanted to go to sleep, instead of watching him edit a music video.

Andrea filed for a restraining order … which the judge granted. He must stay at least 100 yards away from her, at least until a hearing later this month.

Back in March, Hilfigerrr, who is listed at 17 years of age, allegedly beat up his roommate and sprayed the person with a fire extinguisher.

via HipHopWired.

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. I would love 5 minutes in a room alone with him.

