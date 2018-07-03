Where to See Fireworks in DFW This Fourth of July

Looking for fireworks this Fourth of July? Below is a list of places, some free and some charging, of places to enjoy the festivities.

Kaboom Town at Addison Circle Park | July 3

Traffic in and out of Addison is usually thick on July 3, for good reason. This fireworks extravaganza is regularly hailed by writers and pyromaniacs as one of the finest in the country. Addison Circle Park, the epicenter of the fireworks and on-the-ground action, opens its gates at 4 p.m. Admission is free, which is good news. The bad news is that capacity is limited, so try and show up early if you want to catch the festival, with live music, food and beverage vendors, face painting, and celebratory things of that nature. But if you can’t make it onto the grounds, or don’t want to wade through the crowds, no sweat: find a good vantage spot at one of the parking garages or bar/restaurant patios in Addison, and look to the skies for the bright lights. The show itself, what makes Kaboom Town go kaboom, should begin around 9:30 p.m.. The officially coordinated patriotic music will be on 100.3 Jack FM on your radio dial.

Red, White and Boom on the Bridge at Ronald Kirk Pedestrian Bridge | July 3

From the Ronald Kirk Pedestrian Bridge, you get a beautiful view of the Trinity River levees, the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, and the downtown Dallas skyline. It’s one of the finest views in Texas. Launch some fireworks and now you’ve really got a sight. That’s the premise of this free festival, which runs from 6 to 10 p.m. (fireworks shortly after dark) at the bridge formerly known as the Continental Avenue Bridge.

Texas Rangers Post-Game Fireworks at Globe Life Park | July 3 & 4

The Rangers sure aren’t showing us many fireworks on the field this season (that’s some baseball humor, folks), but stick around after either of these evening games with the defending World Series champs, the Houston Astros, and you’ll at least get some lights in the sky.

Fair Park Fourth at Fair Park | July 4

Free games, water activities, a zipline, and other kid-focused activities get going at 3 p.m. (Early birds can head to the Midway starting at noon, when a $5 to $8 ticket will get you access to the rides and games, which will cost extra, there.) It’s the most lively day of the year at Fair Park, discounting the State Fair. Concession stands will be set up throughout the day outside the Cotton Bowl, and live music kicks off at the Lagoon shortly after 6:30 p.m. Find a vantage point before the fireworks show at 9:37 p.m. Seating will be available in the Cotton Bowl, but the show should be visible from anywhere at Fair Park. It will also be visible at home — Channel 8 is broadcasting the festivities, including live musical performances, starting at 9 p.m. Admission is free, but you’ll have to pay for parking or take DART.

Fort Worth’s Fourth at Panther Island Pavilion | July 4

Fort Worth’s got the Trinity River all figured out, evidenced in part by the fun events held in and around the river at Panther Island Pavilion. The Fourth of July is no different. Gates open at 2 p.m., and the flyboard shows (demonstrations of those water-bound jetpacks you may have seen some goofball flying around with before) begin a little after that. Local bands battle on stage throughout the afternoon, while the professional cover and party bands take over in the evening. Face painting, bounce houses, and pony rides, for the kids, throughout most of the day. Tubing, a zipline, and waterslides, for the kids and adults, also throughout most of the day. The F-16 flyover is at 8 p.m., the fireworks at 10 p.m. You’ll be keeping busy all day.

Frisco Freedom Fest at Toyota Stadium | July 4

The fireworks will launch from Toyota Stadium, after the 7:30 p.m. FC Dallas match, but they’ll also be easily visible next door from Simpson Plaza outside Frisco City Hall. It’s there at 4 p.m. that the Freedom Fest will begin, with live entertainment, stands occupied by vendors from Frisco restaurants, and other activities.

Light Up Arlington at Downtown Arlington | July 3

Starting at about 6 p.m., there will be several stages for live entertainment set up throughout the city’s downtown, including at the outdoor Levitt Pavilion amphitheater. Imagine a carnival-like atmosphere, complete with food and train rides for the kids, and a beverage tent for the adults. The fireworks will start at about 9:45 p.m. If you’re trying to plan out a vantage point, they’ll be launched from the Municipal Office Tower at 101 S. Mesquite St.

Allen USA Celebration at Celebration Park | June 30

Allen just can’t wait to shoot off some fireworks, hence the “First to the Fourth” theme for this celebration. Fireworks and a laser show after dark, but live music and other activities kick off at 4 p.m. for this free event.

Independence Day Celebration at Farmers Branch Historical Park | July 3

If you’re not trying to hurt your neck staring too high at the sky this year, Farmers Branch has you covered with what’s known as a “low-level fireworks show,” which goes heavy on the pops and crackles below 200 feet. Think of the Roman candles you shot off in your backyard as a kid, but a lot of them, launched with flair and pizazz. Live entertainment and festival food starting at 6:30, with the fireworks at 9:30. It’s free for Farmers Branch residents, but $5 if you’re coming in from elsewhere.

Star-Spangled Spectacular 2018 at Firewheel Town Center in Garland | July 4

Kid-friendly activities and family fun beginning at 4 p.m., live music starting at 7, and the fireworks display around 9:15 p.m. at Garland’s finest outdoor mall. BYOC&B (bring your own chairs and blankets) and consider coming early to grab a good vantage point.

BMW Dallas Marathon’s Five on the Fourth at Klyde Warren Park | July 4

This one doesn’t have fireworks. But some of you may need something to do in the morning before you gorge yourselves on hot dogs and Budweisers. So head to everyone’s favorite park over a freeway at 8 a.m. for the Dallas Marathon’s first Independence Day outing. Enter in a five mile run, a two mile walk, or pick from one of multiple races for the kiddos. There’s also face painting, balloon artists, and live music. All proceeds will be donated to the YMCA of North Texas. Register here.

Lone Stars and Stripes Celebration at Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie | July 3 & 4

Gates open at 3 p.m., allowing you to spend a day at the races — or at the Family Fun Park with the bounce houses, petting zoo, and other activities; or at the bar — before a fireworks show immediately following the last horserace. Tickets ahead of time will cost you $10, and $20 on the day of the event.

July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza at Lake Grapevine in Grapevine | July 4

The show is blasting off from Lake Grapevine at about 9:30 p.m., so find the viewing area that suits you best. The city of Grapevine has a number of suggestions, including Acorn Woods Park, Oak Grove Park, and Lakeview Park. Depending on where you wind up, you may have to pay for parking. And beware: the top level of the Gaylord parking garage, a reliable vantage point in years past, is closed for construction this year.

Independence Day Fireworks Show at Lake Carolyn in Irving | July 4

Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs and umbrellas, and your own food. Do not bring your own booze, because you’re not allowed to bring that in or out. The hangout and festival-like good times begin at 6 p.m., with the big show itself happening at about 9:30 p.m. Most of the action will be on the lake’s south shore, but the fireworks themselves are going up from a barge in the middle of Lake Carolyn. The event is free, but parking in the nearby garages will cost $10 a vehicle.

Castle Hills July 4th Freedom Festival & Fireworks at Caste Hills Village Shops & Plaza in Lewisville | July 4

If you’ve read this far down the list, you’re beginning to get how these things work: an afternoon full of family-friendly things to do, food trucks, live entertainment, and then, yes, fireworks. But there are a couple things making this event special, including a giant inflatable maze, giant water slides, and giant fireworks. (OK, they’re normal fireworks, but still pretty cool.) Things get going at 5:30 p.m., with fireworks after dark.

Red, White, and BOOM! at Craig Ranch in McKinney | July 4

The day starts early with a 10 a.m. parade and subsequent block party in downtown McKinney, but let’s talk fireworks. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the party moves over to Craig Ranch, with live music, children’s activities, and other things to do. The fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. All of the above is free.

All American Fourth Fireworks at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve in Plano | July 4

Come for the food trucks at 5 p.m. Stay for the Fourth of July fireworks at 9:30. Or come for the fireworks, stay for the food trucks? We don’t know. Just have fun. This is one of the more scenic places in DFW at which to view fireworks this year, in our humble estimation.

More at DMagazine

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: