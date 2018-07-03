Kruz Newz: Rescuers Have Found All 12 Boys and Their Soccer Coach Alive!

0 reads Leave a comment
Some feel good news right here, I had been following this story and felt such a relief when I saw this video. Even though the boys, their coach and the rescuers still have many challenges ahead of them it’s truly a blessing they found them all alive. After they get these kids and their coach’s health in good standing, looks like they might have to teach them how to scuba dive to get out of there and could take up to a few weeks. Check out some of the videos below:
