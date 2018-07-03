Kruz Newz: Rescuers Have Found All 12 Boys and Their Soccer Coach Alive!

Some feel good news right here, I had been following this story and felt such a relief when I saw this video. Even though the boys, their coach and the rescuers still have many challenges ahead of them it’s truly a blessing they found them all alive. After they get these kids and their coach’s health in good standing, looks like they might have to teach them how to scuba dive to get out of there and could take up to a few weeks. Check out some of the videos below:

Rescuers have found all 12 boys and their soccer coach alive in a cave in Thailand after the team went missing 9 days ago https://t.co/LwukPky1IQ pic.twitter.com/Hut5S44Lfo — CNN (@CNN) July 2, 2018

Twelve boys and their soccer coach have been found alive in a cave in Thailand after going missing nine days ago, an official says. Follow live updates: https://t.co/Woh972K2w3 pic.twitter.com/49oTabfxzW — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 2, 2018

Ben Reymenants, who is assisting with the rescue mission in Thailand of the 12 young boys and their football coach tells Newsnight the group could remain in the cave for several more weeks or months depending on the complexity of the rescue.@maitlis | #newsnight pic.twitter.com/lNIpo88sg2 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) July 2, 2018

Rescue crews found trapped soccer team in Thailand, now working to get them out of cave https://t.co/ivB9YkgRtP pic.twitter.com/3uor8ujV4z — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 2, 2018

