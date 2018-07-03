Signs Your Barbecue Chef Is Not “The One”

If he’s not wearing brown Jesus sandals on the bbq pit, don’t even think about making a plate.

If your aunty not drunk before you get to the cookout, her 7UP cake is bound to be 7DOWN cake. It’s the twist in her wrist that makes it soooo perfect :)

If you walk in the kitchen and see your grandma let your little cousins wash the greens….don’t even bother homie. Especially if that one little cousin that still pees in the bed is in there.. #Ewww #Gross

If you have family from Louisiana, they’re only allowed to touch seafood. You don’t want your gumbo topped with potato salad.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: