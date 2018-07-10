Wavy In 60 Seconds: Episode 4 – Eyelashes

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

ON EPISODE 4 , TONY AND JAZZI SHOW VIEWERS HOW TO FOCUS ON EYELASHES. FOR THE EXTENDED VERSION, CHECK OUT OUR YOUTUBE PAGE!

Follow Jazzi Black and Tony Price on Instagram @jazziblack and @m.a.d.e.flawless

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: