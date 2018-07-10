Wavy In 60 Seconds: Episode 4 – Eyelashes

Wavy In 60 Seconds
| 07.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

ON EPISODE 4 , TONY AND JAZZI SHOW VIEWERS HOW TO FOCUS ON EYELASHES. FOR THE EXTENDED VERSION, CHECK OUT OUR YOUTUBE PAGE!

Follow Jazzi Black and Tony Price on Instagram @jazziblack and @m.a.d.e.flawless

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest:

ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Six

Meet The Cast Of 'Scandal' – PHOTOS

17 photos Launch gallery

Meet The Cast Of 'Scandal' – PHOTOS

Continue reading Wavy In 60 Seconds: Episode 4 – Eyelashes

Meet The Cast Of 'Scandal' – PHOTOS

wavy in 60 seconds

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith Makes History with New Album Entirely…
 17 hours ago
07.09.18
Motivation: This Amazing 11-Year-Old DJ Will Start Your…
 18 hours ago
07.09.18
Drake and Jas Prince
#WordEyeHeard: Drake Scores Eighth #1 Album with ‘Scorpion’
 23 hours ago
07.09.18
2015 BET Awards - Press Room
#WordEyeHeard: Keyshia Cole Trolled Internet With Pregnancy Rumors
 24 hours ago
07.09.18
‘Power’ Recap: The New Migos Are Struggling Gangstas
 1 day ago
07.09.18
Jamie Foxx’s Penis Slapping Accusation Has Been Dismissed
 1 day ago
07.08.18
If You’re Still Sleep On “Power,” Here’s 5…
 2 days ago
07.08.18
GG Music: Swizz Beatz Previews New Heat From…
 2 days ago
07.08.18
GG Dance: Which Star Hit The Best #DoTheShiggy…
 2 days ago
07.08.18
The Shade: These Human-Like Cats Seem To Have…
 2 days ago
07.08.18
What Black Girls Can Learn From HBO’s “Being…
 2 days ago
07.08.18
UK Fans Are Mad At DJ Khaled For…
 2 days ago
07.08.18
GG Music: Apollo S.T.U.N.T.’s Smooth Sound Is Here…
 3 days ago
07.07.18
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
#WordEyeHeard: Jeezy Runs 10K to Raise Money for…
 3 days ago
07.07.18
Vince Staples Keeps It A Trillion In “The…
 3 days ago
07.07.18
7 Reasons Why The Whitney Houston Film Is…
 3 days ago
07.07.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close