Everything You Need For A 4th of July Themed Party

Source: Grafissimo / Getty Planning the ultimate Fourth of July celebration? Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue, pool party, or neighborhood cookout, creating a festive red, white, and blue atmosphere starts with the right essentials. TRENDING: Non-Traditional Cookout Foods For Summer Gatherings From crowd-pleasing grilled favorites and patriotic desserts to eye-catching decorations, party games, drinks, and entertainment, we’ve rounded up everything you need to throw an unforgettable Independence Day gathering. Get ready to celebrate America’s birthday in style with these must-have party ideas that will keep your guests entertained from the first sparkler to the final fireworks show. TRENDING: Black Movies to Watch for the Fourth of July

Costco Nuovo 5 Cheese Star-Shaped Ravioli – 32 oz for just $8.99, 10” plates, 100 count for only $9.99 with a fun fireworks design & 200 count for $11.99 featuring stars & fireworks.

Welchs Welch’s Limited-Edition 250th Sparkling in Grape, Strawberry or Blueberry

Cake Pops Variety pack for $9.99

Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich With Red, White and Blue sprinkles of course

Snappers 2,500 snappers for $9.99 at Costco. That’s 50 boxes of 50

Fireworks Now you can get a 45lb box of them at Costco

Mini Cheesecake 6-Pack for $12.99

American Flag Snack Board Blueberries

Blackberries

Provolone slices (cheese stars)

Aged white cheddar

Brie triangle slices

Yogurt pretzels

Water crackers

Thin Italian salami slices

Think salami slices

Twizzlers

Strawberries

Cherries

Stars, Stripes & Smokies Board 2 cans Crescent Rolls

2 packages Lit’l Smokies

Blue corn tortilla chips

Sliced white cheese cut into stars

Brownie Fruit Skewers Brownie bites + Marshmallows + Berries

American Flag Pancake Board Pancakes, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries for the breakfast board! Butter, whipped cream, and maple syrup

American Flag Pretzel Bites Ingredients:

* Pretzel Snaps

* Red, white, and blue M&ms

* White candy melts Put the pretzels on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Add a candy melt on top of each pretzel. Add a blue m&m, and cut the white and red ones in half with a knife to make the stripes. Bake for 10 minutes at 200 degrees.

S’mores Board Marshmellows, Chocolate, Ghram Crackers

Star-Shaped Ice Cream Sandwiches

Muddy Buddies 6 cups Corn Chex

1.5 cups white melting chocolate

1 cup powdered sugar

Red, white, and blue M&Ms

Food coloring

Sprinkles 1. Split your Corn Chex into 3 separate bowls with 2 cups Chex each.

2. Melt 1/2 cup chocolate according to package directions for each color.

3. Pour chocolate over Chex.

4. Add 1/3 cup powdered sugar to each color.

5. Mix together and add M&Ms and sprinkles!

Bomb Pop Patriotic Slushies Recipe: 1 bottle Hawaiian Punch Fruit Juicy Red 1 bottle Blue Gatorade Frost

1 bottle Sprite or Lemon-Lime Soda

Crushed or pellet ice

Whipped cream

Maraschino cherries

Bomb Pop popsicles Directions: Fill clear cups 1/3 full with crushed ice.

Pour Hawaiian Punch over the bottom layer of ice.

Add more ice.

Slowly pour Blue Gatorade over the top.

Add a splash of Sprite for a little fizz.

Top with whipped cream and a cherry.

Place a Bomb Pop popsicle in each cup and enjoy!

Patriotic cookie cake All you need is :

Spring form pan

Sugar cookie dough

M&Ms

Sprinkles

Icing

Directions:

Add cookie dough to pan.

Add sprinkles and M&Ms.

Press into pan and bake.

4th of July dip Two simple ingredients Cheesecake no bake & sprinkles

Breakfast Board You can use mini donuts, mini pancakes or waffles & fruit

Banana pops plain yogurt for the base, then topped them with a candy melt drizzle, M&M’s, strawberries, blueberries, and patriotic sprinkles before freezing until set.

Funfetti Cookies

Cookies

Fruit Lasagna

Patriotic Sparkling Serving Tower

Patriotic Poke Cake

Chocolate Bark Arrange melting wafers on parchment paper and bake at 200 degrees for about 6-8 min. Swirl wafers with skewer directly out of the oven while still warm and add your favorite toppings. Refrigerate 1-2 hours before breaking apart.

Rice Crispy Treats For the Rice Crispy Treats:

6 cups rice crispy cereal

1 (10-ounce) bag mini marshmallows

4 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

For Decorating:

Almond bark or melting chocolate

Food coloring

Sprinkles

Chocolate Fruit Bites Ingredients: 1 pint blueberries

12 oz raspberries

2/3 cup white chocolate chip

Patriotic Ice Cream Cones INGREDIENTS:

sugar cones

vanilla candy coating

patriotic sprinkle mix or M&M’s

Ice Cream Sandwich Cakes

Firecracker Waffle Cones These Firecracker Waffle Cones are dipped in red chocolate, decked out with sprinkles filled with ice cream, and topped with an edible firecracker made from marshmallows and licorice.

Fruit parfait dessert cups Strawberries (cut up small), blueberries, dairy free cool whip or regular, and last but not least vanilla cupcakes (I made gluten free ones but if your not and you want it even easier you can buy vanilla cupcakes from the store and scoop the icing off.

Mini Pizzas Cookies, Cool Whip, Nutella, Strawberries & Blueberries

Puff Pastries puff pastry

berries

powder sugar

whipped cream

Red, white & Blue popcorn mix