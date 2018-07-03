Wavy In 60 Seconds: Episode 3 – Eyeshadow

Wavy In 60 Seconds
| 07.03.18
ON EPISODE 3 , TONY AND JAZZI SHOW VIEWERS HOW TO FOCUS ON EYESHADOW. FOR THE EXTENDED VERSION, CHECK OUT OUR YOUTUBE PAGE!

Follow Jazzi Black and Tony Price on Instagram @jazziblack and @m.a.d.e.flawless

photos
