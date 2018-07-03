Wavy In 60 Seconds: Episode 3 – Eyeshadow

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
ON EPISODE 3 , TONY AND JAZZI SHOW VIEWERS HOW TO FOCUS ON EYESHADOW. FOR THE EXTENDED VERSION, CHECK OUT OUR YOUTUBE PAGE!
Follow Jazzi Black and Tony Price on Instagram @jazziblack and @m.a.d.e.flawless
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Have You Ever Pulled A Nicki Minaj
- Noise On The Net : Mista Cain Freestyle Part One
- Was Drake Dropping Hints About His Son Adonis In ‘God’s Plan’?
- Billionaire Talk: Tim Draper Speaks On How Blockchain Technology Can Save Hip Hop and America [VIDEO]
- You’ll Never Guess What Fans Are Doing To Their Lebron James Cavaliers Jerseys
- ANOTHER DEAD RAPPER: Who Will Be Next? [ARTICLE]
- Billionaire Talk: Tim Draper Breakdown How Blockchain Technology Will Save Hip Hop & America [ARTICLE]
- Flames: A Much Talked About Moment From Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ Gets Remixed
- Protected: BEAUTY OF THE WEEK: Iman Eyvone Is Twenty And On A Mission
- #WordEyeHeard: Karlie Redd is a Rapper; Listen to ‘Ferrari Karlie’
Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)
9 photos Launch gallery
Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)
1. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 1 of 9
2. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 2 of 9
3. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 3 of 9
4. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 4 of 9
5. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 5 of 9
6. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 6 of 9
7. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 7 of 9
8. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 8 of 9
9. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 9 of 9
comments – add yours