Kruz Newz: Facebook’s New Feature ‘Keyword Snooze’ will Prevent Spoilers from your Favorite Shows

Facebook has a new feature that will allow you to use certain “keywords” and avoid things like movie and TV spoilers, politics, sports event, or the Kardashians.
Facebook will then filter out posts that use those keywords for the next 30 days. It’s called “keyword snooze.”
