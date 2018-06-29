The Latest Freestyle Rap King Goes Viral Via Terrell, Texas

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Thursday morning @RealDangDane woke up to his 3 week old freestyle rap video, reposted by Erykah Badu on to instagram. Beyond getting the attention of a culture icon, that one repost to her 3 million followers, ended up on to Snoop Dogg’s timeline. He then decided to repost the Terrell Texas freestylist to his 24.6 million followers by 10 am. Ironically the Real Dang Dane was already scheduled for interview with Ya Pilot Pskillz. Here is a video teaser, called the Hardaway Challenge.

