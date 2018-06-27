Where To See (And Buy) Fireworks In The DFW For The 4th Of July

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
The 4th of July is approaching. Below are some places to see the fireworks in Dallas as well as buy them.
To See The Fireworks
- Kaboom Town in Addison – July 3
- Light Up Arlington – July 3
- Fair Park – July 4
- All American Fourth in Plano – July 4
To Buy Fireworks
- Palmer Fireworks – 2795 Dowdy Ferry Road, Dallas, TX 75217. Phone: 972-286-2902
- Nelson’s Fireworks Outlet – 2413 I-30 Frontage Rd, Rockwall, TX 75087. Phone: 214-535-1739
Source: WFAA
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
