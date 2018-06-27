Where To See (And Buy) Fireworks In The DFW For The 4th Of July

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The 4th of July is approaching. Below are some places to see the fireworks in Dallas as well as buy them.

To See The Fireworks

To Buy Fireworks

Palmer Fireworks – 2795 Dowdy Ferry Road, Dallas, TX 75217. Phone: 972-286-2902

– 2795 Dowdy Ferry Road, Dallas, TX 75217. Phone: 972-286-2902 Nelson’s Fireworks Outlet – 2413 I-30 Frontage Rd, Rockwall, TX 75087. Phone: 214-535-1739

Source: WFAA

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: