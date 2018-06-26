Man Involved In The Mesquite To Dallas High Speed Chase Killed By Police [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The man who was involved in the Mesquite to Dallas high speed chase was killed by police. His name has not been released. See video below for more details (please be patient while it loads).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

A police officer was injured and a suspect was shot and killed after a high speed chase in Dallas County.https://t.co/5tnUuRxGEu — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) June 26, 2018

