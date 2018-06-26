CLOSE
Man Involved In The Mesquite To Dallas High Speed Chase Killed By Police [VIDEO]

Two Healthcare Workers In Dallas Infected With Ebola After Treating Patient

Source: Mike Stone / Getty

The man who was involved in the Mesquite to Dallas high speed chase was killed by police. His name has not been released. See video below for more details (please be patient while it loads).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

