#WordEyeHeard: Tinder Adding New Feature to Help Find Matches

If swiping left or right hasn’t gotten you a date, Tinder is introducing new features to try and help.

Last week, Tinder announced it was testing a new way to find a match called Picks that aims to link you with possible love interests based on hobbies, career, activities and more. So let’s just say you’re into video games and anime, the new matching system will find users who share those particular interest. The idea is to basically save you time from having to continuously swipe left through those who just don’t catch your eye.

Picks is currently being tested on iOS only in the UK, Canada, Germany, Brazil, France, Turkey Mexico, Sweden, Russia. If you happen to be a Tinder Gold subscriber, you also get to try out the new feature exclusively as well. Those in the countries listed above can view their picks by pressing the diamond located at the top of the Discovery screen. Your Picks will refresh every 24 hours, and if you are anxious to see more Picks, you can pay to view additional Picks.

This new feature from the looks of it is a way for Tinder to lure in more paying subscribers. For example, anyone can view their picks, but they won’t be able to like, Super Like, and swipe on them unless they sign up for Tinder Gold. A handy perk to have on top of the ability to see who already swiped right on you that Tinder already offers to users who pay.

I'm lilD, and that's the Word Eye Heard.

