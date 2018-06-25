1 Man Dead In Oak Cliff After Home Invasion [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

1 man, identified as Jimmy Giddings, is dead after a home invasion in Oak Cliff on Sunday. A woman who was in the home with him was shot as well, but is in stable condition.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: