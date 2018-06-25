CLOSE
1 Man Dead In Oak Cliff After Home Invasion [VIDEO]

1 man, identified as Jimmy Giddings, is dead after a home invasion in Oak Cliff on Sunday. A woman who was in the home with him was shot as well, but is in stable condition.

