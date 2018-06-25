CLOSE
Kruz Newz: President Trump Tells Jimmy Fallon to be a Man After He Expresses Regret with the Interview

President Donald Trump didn’t appreciate Jimmy Fallon’s interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Award Chatter podcast where he reflected on the backlash he received in that September 2016 interview where he asked to ruffle the president’s hair and ask some boring questions.

He responded to the President’s tweet by donating to immigration services in the President’s name. Fallon typically avoids politics on his show.

See the tweets below.

 

