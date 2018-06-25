Kruz Newz: President Trump Tells Jimmy Fallon to be a Man After He Expresses Regret with the Interview

President Donald Trump didn’t appreciate Jimmy Fallon’s interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Award Chatter podcast where he reflected on the backlash he received in that September 2016 interview where he asked to ruffle the president’s hair and ask some boring questions.

He responded to the President’s tweet by donating to immigration services in the President’s name. Fallon typically avoids politics on his show.

See the tweets below.

In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 25, 2018

.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Donald Trump slammed "whimpering" Jimmy Fallon after he expressed regret over Trump's appearance on the late-night show. https://t.co/W4h7uvK0eG — Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 25, 2018

