Kruz Newz: Lyft to Join American Cancer Society and Offer Free Rides to Cancer Treatments

Here is some feel-good news, Lyft has joined a program with the American Cancer Society (ACS) called Road to Recovery which offers cancer patients free rides to and from their treatments in 10 major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Houston, Miami, Las Vegas, Cincinnati, Denver, St. Louis, and Atlanta.  Hope to see this program everywhere.

 

 

