Kruz Newz: When Will Latinos Outnumber Whites in Texas?

Hispanic Texans are set to outnumber non-Hispanic whites by 2022, according to the U.S. Census.
Higher fertility rates in the Hispanic population compared to the non-Hispanic white population is increasing the state’s numbers.
Texas also has a higher population of African-Americans than any other state in the U.S.
