Kruz Newz: When Will Latinos Outnumber Whites in Texas?

Hispanic Texans are set to outnumber non-Hispanic whites by 2022, according to the U.S. Census.

Higher fertility rates in the Hispanic population compared to the non-Hispanic white population is increasing the state’s numbers.

Texas also has a higher population of African-Americans than any other state in the U.S.

Texas is getting more diverse, new @uscensusbureau info shows, but here's why @TexasDemography pushed back the year it expects the state to become more Latino than white: https://t.co/baOMvwf26H — Jill Cowan (@JillCowan) June 21, 2018

