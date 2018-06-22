CLOSE
Kruz Newz: When Will Latinos Outnumber Whites in Texas?

Hispanic Texans are set to outnumber non-Hispanic whites by 2022, according to the U.S. Census.

Higher fertility rates in the Hispanic population compared to the non-Hispanic white population is increasing the state’s numbers.

Texas also has a higher population of African-Americans than any other state in the U.S.

