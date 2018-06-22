CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Dc Young Fly Plays No Games Roasting Marques Houston (Parental Advisory)

1 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Dc Young Fly has the internet laughing , crying , and screen shotting Marques Houston’s hair line. Press play and decide for yourself if its as bad as it seems.

DC Young Fly , marques houston , News on the Net

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Dc Young Fly Plays No Games Roasting Marques Houston (Parental Advisory)

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
SMH: Airline Exposed For Pulling This Petty Move…
 7 hours ago
06.21.18
Fans Are Joyous and Skeptical About The News…
 7 hours ago
06.21.18
Yes: Mary J. Blige Will Star In Movie…
 9 hours ago
06.21.18
#BijouStarFiles: Fabolous Slides In IG Model’s DM &…
 11 hours ago
06.21.18
Jess Hilarious Explains What Famous Comedian Convinced Her…
 13 hours ago
06.21.18
2016 BET Awards - Show
#WordEyeHeard: Jesse Williams Ordered to Pay $100k a…
 14 hours ago
06.21.18
Blac Chyna Dumps Her Teenage Boyfriend, Twitter Reacts
 15 hours ago
06.21.18
New Scam Alert! You Won’t Be NIKE’s New…
 1 day ago
06.20.18
#BijouStarRules: Joseline Hernandez Getting Her Own Reality Show
 1 day ago
06.20.18
Meme-Worthy: Photo Of Young Thug Concentrating Goes Viral
 1 day ago
06.20.18
Superman Silly: Dwight Howard And All His Goofiness…
 1 day ago
06.20.18
Big Sean Album Release Party At Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub In Las Vegas
#WordEyeHeard: Big Sean Bringing 5000 Tech Jobs to…
 2 days ago
06.20.18
Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Anniversary Tour Is For Errbody,…
 2 days ago
06.20.18
XXXTentacion
#WordEyeHeard: XXXTentacion Fans Jumping From Roofs at Memorial
 2 days ago
06.20.18
Daniella Pineda Was Happy To Be A Nasty…
 2 days ago
06.20.18
Watch The Debut Trailer For ‘Creed 2’ With…
 2 days ago
06.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close