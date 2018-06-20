18 Dallas-Fort Worth Rappers You Should Be Following

These are the 18 Dallas-Ft. Worth rappers you should be following:

No particular order. Just catch the wave.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Yella Beezy (@yellabeezy214)

Trapboy Freddy (@trapboyfreddy)

Fat Pimp (@iamfatpimp)

Imaj (@realimaj)

Post Malone (@postmalone)

Boogotti Kasino (@guccigangboogottikasino)

C-Struggs (@cstruggs232)

MO3 (@mo3_badazz)

Lil CJ Kasino (@lilcj_kasino)

Go Yayo (@hoodfamegoyayo)

Flexinfab (@flexinfab)

Dorrough (@six3music)

Smurf Franklin (@smurf_franklin)

Lil Ronny MothaF (@lilronnymothaf)

Spud Boom (@1spudboom)

G$ Lil Ronnie (@hoodfamelilronnie)

Tre Ward (@trewardsound)

Bobby Sessions (@bobbysessionstx)

Thank me later.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: