18 Dallas-Fort Worth Rappers You Should Be Following

These are the 18 Dallas-Ft. Worth rappers you should be following:
No particular order. Just catch the wave.
18 Dallas-Ft. Worth Rappers You Should Know (PHOTO GALLERY)
Yella Beezy (@yellabeezy214)
Trapboy Freddy (@trapboyfreddy)
Fat Pimp (@iamfatpimp)
Imaj (@realimaj)
Post Malone (@postmalone)
Boogotti Kasino (@guccigangboogottikasino)
C-Struggs (@cstruggs232)
MO3 (@mo3_badazz)
Lil CJ Kasino (@lilcj_kasino)
Go Yayo (@hoodfamegoyayo)
Flexinfab (@flexinfab)
Dorrough (@six3music)
Smurf Franklin (@smurf_franklin)
Lil Ronny MothaF (@lilronnymothaf)
Spud Boom (@1spudboom)
G$ Lil Ronnie (@hoodfamelilronnie)
Tre Ward (@trewardsound)
Bobby Sessions (@bobbysessionstx)
Thank me later.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
