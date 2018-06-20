CLOSE
Local DFW News
18 Dallas-Fort Worth Rappers You Should Be Following

US-FRANCE-CELEBRITY-MUSIC-ROCK-HALLYDAY

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

These are the 18 Dallas-Ft. Worth rappers you should be following:

No particular order. Just catch the wave.

Yella Beezy at 97.9 The Beat's Spring Fest 2018

18 Dallas-Ft. Worth Rappers You Should Know (PHOTO GALLERY)

18 photos Launch gallery

18 Dallas-Ft. Worth Rappers You Should Know (PHOTO GALLERY)

18 Dallas-Ft. Worth Rappers You Should Know (PHOTO GALLERY)

Yella Beezy (@yellabeezy214)

Trapboy Freddy (@trapboyfreddy)

Fat Pimp (@iamfatpimp)

Imaj (@realimaj)

Post Malone (@postmalone)

Boogotti Kasino (@guccigangboogottikasino)

C-Struggs (@cstruggs232)

MO3 (@mo3_badazz)

Lil CJ Kasino (@lilcj_kasino)

Go Yayo (@hoodfamegoyayo)

Flexinfab (@flexinfab)

Dorrough (@six3music)

Smurf Franklin (@smurf_franklin)

Lil Ronny MothaF (@lilronnymothaf)

Spud Boom (@1spudboom)

G$ Lil Ronnie (@hoodfamelilronnie)

Tre Ward (@trewardsound)

Bobby Sessions (@bobbysessionstx)

Thank me later.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

