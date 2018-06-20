Kruz Newz: Starbucks to Close 150 Stores

Starbucks is going to close 150 stores due to sluggish sales. Their usual rate is 50 stores a year are closed.

Do you think this has anything to do with people of color being arrested for being in their store???

Starbucks provides weak sales outlook, will close 150 stores https://t.co/ou0TCM0wax — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) June 19, 2018

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: