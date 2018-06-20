CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: Starbucks to Close 150 Stores

5 reads
Leave a comment

Starbucks is going to close 150 stores due to sluggish sales.  Their usual rate is 50 stores a year are closed.

Do you think this has anything to do with people of color being arrested for being in their store???

 

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

20 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: Starbucks to Close 150 Stores

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

150 stores , closing , sales , Starbucks

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close