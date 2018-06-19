CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Rats Chew Up Over $18,000 At Indian Bank— Further Proving They May Takeover The World

Watch.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Juvenile brown rat / Common rat (Rattus norvegicus) emerging from drainpipe on pavement

Source: Arterra / Getty

Just last week, we were all grossed out by the gang of rats deboing the hamburger buns at a Burger King in Delaware:

 

Now it looks as though the Ratatouille squad has muscled up to take their talents elsewhere:

 

According to reports, and disturbing photo evidence — a heap of rats chewed through 12 Lakh (18,116 USD)  at a Indian ATM, leaving nothing but shredded currency notes and rodent pellets behind:

A dead rat was even found inside the destroyed money pile:

And we thought our money was safe in a bank. Ha!

 

At least take on valuable lesson from Ratitouille-gate: size does not matter.

via GIPHY

Rats Chew Up Over $18,000 At Indian Bank— Further Proving They May Takeover The World was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Rats Chew Up Over $18,000 At Indian Bank— Further Proving They May Takeover The World

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rats Chew Up Over $18,000 At Indian Bank—…
 3 hours ago
06.19.18
Hilariousness: Boosie BadAzz Is Not Taking The News…
 3 hours ago
06.19.18
XXXTentacion’s Ex Girlfriend & Reported Abuse Victim Responds…
 3 hours ago
06.19.18
People Are Getting Faked Out By This Nike…
 4 hours ago
06.19.18
The Stage Is Set: Michael Jackson Musical Heads…
 4 hours ago
06.19.18
Watch: Jay Rock Talks His Motorcycle Accident And…
 5 hours ago
06.19.18
Business, Man: JAY-Z’s Most Creative Business Moves
 6 hours ago
06.19.18
Jay-Z Black Music Month
#WordEyeHeard: Jay-Z Joining Puma as Creative Director
 8 hours ago
06.19.18
The Television Academy And SAG-AFTRA Present Dynamic And Diverse: A 66th Emmy Awards Celebration Of Diversity
‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Gets Child Support…
 9 hours ago
06.19.18
Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Dies Following Double Shooting…
 23 hours ago
06.18.18
Prayers Up: Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Is Killed…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Straight From His Dialysis Treatment – Freeway Shares…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Hip-Hop Reacts To XXXTentacion’s Murder
 1 day ago
06.18.18
The Best Migo? 7 Times Takeoff Made Up…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Dominque Perry Reveals How She And Dro Hooked…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
Dr. Dre Is Making A Marvin Gaye Movie…
 1 day ago
06.18.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close