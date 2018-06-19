WordEyeHeard: Jay-Z Joining Puma as Creative Director

Jay-Z just rapped, “What would you do you knew you couldn’t fail/I have no fear of anything, do everything well,” on “NICE” off of his new album with Beyonce, Everything Is Love. But it’s still a curveball that Hova is going to be the President of Basketball Operations for the Creative Director at Puma.

The power move was just revealed June 18.

“We’ve been working with Roc Nation for quite some time. They’ve been great partners to us for several years. We’ve done many different deals with many different ambassadors,” Adam Petrick, Puma’s global director of brand and marketing, told Complex.

More at HipHopWired

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. All he’s gonna do is release a pair of shoes the day after another company’s big release…

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest: