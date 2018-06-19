CLOSE
Entertainment News
‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Gets Child Support Lowered to $29 a Month

The Television Academy And SAG-AFTRA Present Dynamic And Diverse: A 66th Emmy Awards Celebration Of Diversity

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Following many encouraging Father’s day posts, it seems former Family Matters star, Darius McCrary, might not be feeling so appreciated. TMZ reported in November of last year that McCrary had asked the Los Angeles County court to lower his child support payments for his 2-year-old daughter, Zoey.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

He stated that he had to move in with his aunt and uncle, owed the IRS $90,000, and couldn’t afford the required visitation monitor to see his daughter. Work had been few and far in between for McCrary. His starring role on the hit sitcom was back in the 90’s. Since then, he has only played a few supporting roles including his 2009 role as Malcolm Winters in the CBS daytime soap opera, “The Young and the Restless”, and from 2012 -2014 he played a prisoner in the FX comedy “Anger Management”. He recently has been seen in seven episodes of Lee Daniels’ newest Fox series “Star” and this year he has been playing in a UMC streamed Craig Ross Jr. drama titled “Monogamy”.

The Blast reported that McCrary’s alleged monthly income is just $462. Based on that figure, his monthly child support payments were reduced to just $29 per month and he is also required to pay for 50 percent of his daughter’s health and medical costs.

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. I hope Zoey’s mom is rich…

