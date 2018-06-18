Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
R&B singer Ginette Claudette talks growing up in New York, her Dominican roots, signing with Sony, her new music project & more with Jesse Salazar. Follow Ginette on on Instagram @ginetteclaudette.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- R&B Singer Ginette Claudette Talks Growing Up In New York & More [VIDEO]
- Kruz Newz: 3 Foot Long Joint Worth $24,000 Auctioned Off for Charity
- Those 2 Teens Who Were Fighting At Stonebriar Mall In Frisco Now In Jail [VIDEO]
- T.I. Spotted Slapping The Cakes Of A Mystery Woman
- 50 Cent’s Son Gets Petty With Father’s Day Post
- Kim Kardashian Shifts Focus On Another Case For Prison Reform
- Dave Chappelle Is Pushing Maryland’s Next Potential Governor To Legalize Weed
- Meme Queen: Beyoncé Hits The Bill Cosby Lean During “On The Run II”
- Young GG’s Perspective: A GIPHY-Guide To “KIDS SEE GHOSTS”
- Why Sway? Legendary Host Presses Nick Grant For Making Pro-Black Video
Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)
9 photos Launch gallery
Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)
1. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 1 of 9
2. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 2 of 9
3. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 3 of 9
4. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 4 of 9
5. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 5 of 9
6. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 6 of 9
7. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 7 of 9
8. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 8 of 9
9. Who Do You Think Is The Best TV Dad? (PHOTO GALLERY)Source:Getty 9 of 9
comments – add yours