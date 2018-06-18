R&B Singer Ginette Claudette Talks Growing Up In New York & More [VIDEO]

| 06.18.18
R&B singer Ginette Claudette talks growing up in New York, her Dominican roots, signing with Sony, her new music project & more with Jesse Salazar. Follow Ginette on on Instagram @ginetteclaudette.

ginette claudette , Jesse Salazar

