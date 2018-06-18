Kruz Newz: 3 Foot Long Joint Worth $24,000 Auctioned Off for Charity

The 3-foot-long joint was auctioned off Thursday night for charity, which contains more than a pound of weed, 6 ounces of concentrate and 2 ounces of bubble hash and wrapped with 24-carat gold leaf paper. The giant joint is shaped like an elephant tusk, for the charity, the African Wildlife Foundation.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: