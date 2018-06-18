CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: 3 Foot Long Joint Worth $24,000 Auctioned Off for Charity

0 reads
Leave a comment

The 3-foot-long joint was auctioned off Thursday night for charity, which contains more than a pound of weed, 6 ounces of concentrate and 2 ounces of bubble hash and wrapped with 24-carat gold leaf paper.  The giant joint is shaped like an elephant tusk, for the charity, the African Wildlife Foundation.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

20 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: 3 Foot Long Joint Worth $24,000 Auctioned Off for Charity

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

000 , 24 , charity , gold leaf , joint

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close