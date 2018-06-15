CLOSE
Music
Home > Music

Murda Mommy: Cam’ron’s Mom Brags On Her Baby For Instagram

Mom’ron a.k.a. Fredericka Giles never hesitates to remind the world that Cam co-wrote hits like Lil Kim’s “Crush On You” and 3LW’s “No More.”

0 reads
Leave a comment
Camron

Source: news / news

If you don’t already follow @Virgie_OG on Instagram, Cam’ron’s mom is a great source of Dipset history.

Fredericka Giles, who also goes by Mom’ron, recently called out Sony for deleting her posts of 3LW’s “No More,” which Cam co-wrote.

Keep flipping for more facts from Mom’ron.

Murda Mommy: Cam’ron’s Mom Brags On Her Baby For Instagram was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Murda Mommy: Cam’ron’s Mom Brags On Her Baby For Instagram

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Rewind | Beyonce & Jay Z’s Tour…
 1 hour ago
06.15.18
Summer Memories: When Visits To Grandma’s House Turned…
 4 hours ago
06.15.18
Jasmine Brand Breaks Down Blogging And Seeing Your…
 4 hours ago
06.15.18
Before The Beard: Rare Old Footage Of Drake…
 4 hours ago
06.15.18
Weekend Shmood: When The Kids Get Schooled In…
 4 hours ago
06.15.18
Rich The Kid Hospitalized After Getting Robbed In…
 7 hours ago
06.15.18
LOL: Nas Fans Aren’t Too Happy That ‘Nasir’…
 9 hours ago
06.15.18
2017 Lil Weezyana Fest
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Wayne Seeks to Trademark ‘New Dirty…
 10 hours ago
06.15.18
Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard Talk Avengers,…
 15 hours ago
06.15.18
Kehlani Performs At The Greek Theatre
Ella Mai Kicks Off ‘Boo’d Up’ Tour in…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
So True: 7 Funny Things Most Dads Say…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
11 items
Too Hot For TV: 11 Gorgeous Black Women…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B Shades Jerry Seinfeld ‘Kesha’ Style
 1 day ago
06.14.18
Happy Birthday 45! 72 Things We Loooove About…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
Real Talk: Jada Pinkett Smith Remembers The Times…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
Who Says A Bear Can’t Be Your Best…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close