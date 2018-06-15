If you don’t already follow @Virgie_OG on Instagram, Cam’ron’s mom is a great source of Dipset history.

Fredericka Giles, who also goes by Mom’ron, recently called out Sony for deleting her posts of 3LW’s “No More,” which Cam co-wrote.

Keep flipping for more facts from Mom’ron.

Murda Mommy: Cam’ron’s Mom Brags On Her Baby For Instagram was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: