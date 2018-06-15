CLOSE
Music
Home > Music

Sang: Christina Aguilera Covers A Classic Aretha Franklin Song For Subway Passengers

The pop diva's still got it.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Linda Perry Celebration For The Song 'Hands Of Love' From The Film 'Freeheld'

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

With the release of her new album Liberation, Christina Aguilera is once again showing off her vocal chops in front of live audiences.

And while Christina can certainly break it down in front of a stadium crowd, some lucky New Yorkers got to hear her powerful pipes right in the middle of the subway.

Christina tagged along with Jimmy Fallon for his “Busking in NYC Subway” segment and she decided to honor a legend in the process. Watch Christina take on Aretha Franklin‘s “Think” and later her own song “Fighter” in the clip below!

 

Sang: Christina Aguilera Covers A Classic Aretha Franklin Song For Subway Passengers was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Sang: Christina Aguilera Covers A Classic Aretha Franklin Song For Subway Passengers

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Rewind | Beyonce & Jay Z’s Tour…
 57 mins ago
06.15.18
Summer Memories: When Visits To Grandma’s House Turned…
 3 hours ago
06.15.18
Jasmine Brand Breaks Down Blogging And Seeing Your…
 4 hours ago
06.15.18
Before The Beard: Rare Old Footage Of Drake…
 4 hours ago
06.15.18
Weekend Shmood: When The Kids Get Schooled In…
 4 hours ago
06.15.18
Rich The Kid Hospitalized After Getting Robbed In…
 7 hours ago
06.15.18
LOL: Nas Fans Aren’t Too Happy That ‘Nasir’…
 9 hours ago
06.15.18
2017 Lil Weezyana Fest
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Wayne Seeks to Trademark ‘New Dirty…
 10 hours ago
06.15.18
Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard Talk Avengers,…
 14 hours ago
06.15.18
Kehlani Performs At The Greek Theatre
Ella Mai Kicks Off ‘Boo’d Up’ Tour in…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
So True: 7 Funny Things Most Dads Say…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
11 items
Too Hot For TV: 11 Gorgeous Black Women…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B Shades Jerry Seinfeld ‘Kesha’ Style
 1 day ago
06.14.18
Happy Birthday 45! 72 Things We Loooove About…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
Real Talk: Jada Pinkett Smith Remembers The Times…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
Who Says A Bear Can’t Be Your Best…
 1 day ago
06.14.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close