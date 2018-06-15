WordEyeHeard: Lil Wayne Seeks to Trademark ‘New Dirty Bastard’

Wayne just broke free from Cash Money Record’s chains and is already making money moves, as he’s looking to trademark the name “New Dirty Bastad.”⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Young Money Entertainment has just applied to trademark “New Dirty Bastard” for use in record production, music production and other areas of the entertainment business.

#OldDirtyBastard was one of #WuTangClan’s most popular members and passed away in 2004 from a drug overdose. Daughter of ODB, #TaniquaJones, and the estate’s attorney told The Blast that didn’t know anything about Young Money’s attempt to trademark the name. Regardless, the party said they are willing to discuss what the label’s purpose and what the “artistic level” will be for its use before they allow permission.

The party says as long as the name’s rights are protected and not violated they are willing to assist #YoungMoney with its artistic vision. As for now, there is no knowledge of what #Weezy plans to do with the name.

via BallerAlert

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Who wants to be a dirty bastard…?

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: