#WordEyeHeard: Lil Wayne Seeks to Trademark 'New Dirty Bastard'

2017 Lil Weezyana Fest

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Wayne just broke free from Cash Money Record’s chains and is already making money moves, as he’s looking to trademark the name “New Dirty Bastad.”⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Young Money Entertainment has just applied to trademark “New Dirty Bastard” for use in record production, music production and other areas of the entertainment business.

#OldDirtyBastard was one of #WuTangClan’s most popular members and passed away in 2004 from a drug overdose. Daughter of ODB, #TaniquaJones, and the estate’s attorney told The Blast that didn’t know anything about Young Money’s attempt to trademark the name. Regardless, the party said they are willing to discuss what the label’s purpose and what the “artistic level” will be for its use before they allow permission.

The party says as long as the name’s rights are protected and not violated they are willing to assist #YoungMoney with its artistic vision. As for now, there is no knowledge of what #Weezy plans to do with the name.

via BallerAlert

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Who wants to be a dirty bastard…?

14 Hysterical Twitter Reactions To Lil Wayne's Black Lives Matter Comments

14 Hysterical Twitter Reactions To Lil Wayne’s Black Lives Matter Comments

14 Hysterical Twitter Reactions To Lil Wayne’s Black Lives Matter Comments

Lil Wayne recently sat down for an interview with Nightline and got very candid regarding his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement. Initially, he said that it “sounds weird,” because he didn’t know “you put a name on” what happened. He went on to say, “It’s not a name. It’s not ‘whatever, whatever.’ It’s somebody got shot for a fucked up reason.” When asked if he felt connected to the movement at all, he said this (among other things), “I don’t feel connected to a damn thing that ain’t got nothing to do with me.” Check out Twitter’s savage reaction to Weezy’s comments in the accompanying gallery.

lil wayne trademark new dirty bastard

