WordEyeHeard: Former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Suing Over Wages

A former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader is suing the team saying that she earned only a fraction of what the male mascot made, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court on Tuesday.
Erica Wilkins, who was a Cowboys cheerleader from May 2014 through August 2017, filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. Wilkins is alleging that the team violated The Equal Pay Act and Fair Labor Standards Act and seeks “other available damages.”
She claims in the suit that she and other cheerleaders were paid at a rate less than the team’s male mascot, Rowdy.
Wilkins’ earnings in 2014 were 5,817.99; in 2015 she earned 12,381.09; in 2016 she earned $16,516.01 and in 2017 she earned $8,424.66. During the same period, Rowdy earned about $65,000 a year, the lawsuit alleges.
Under FLSA rules, Wilkins stated, she was paid on an hourly basis, but for fewer hours than she actually worked, including not being paid time-and-a-half her regular rate of pay, according to the 23-page lawsuit.
Wilkins alleged that she was paid less than $7.25 an hour during a regular seven-day work week. When she made the team, the general hourly pay rate was set at $8 an hour, according to the lawsuit.
via Star-Telegram
I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. I wonder how much the NFL owes Kaepernick…
Check Out These Former Dallas Cowboys (Photo Gallery)
Check Out These Former Dallas Cowboys (Photo Gallery)
1. Dez BryantSource:Getty 1 of 16
2. Tony RomoSource:Getty 2 of 16
3. Emmitt SmithSource:Getty 3 of 16
4. Deion SandersSource:Getty 4 of 16
5. Michael IrvinSource:Getty 5 of 16
6. Troy AikmanSource:Getty 6 of 16
7. Drew BledsoeSource:Getty 7 of 16
8. Morris ClaiborneSource:Getty 8 of 16
9. Terence NewmanSource:Getty 9 of 16
10. Terrell OwensSource:Getty 10 of 16
11. Keyshawn JohnsonSource:Getty 11 of 16
12. Larry BrownSource:Getty 12 of 16
13. Ed 'Too Tall' JonesSource:Getty 13 of 16
14. Herschel WalkerSource:Getty 14 of 16
15. Darren WoodsonSource:Getty 15 of 16
16. Greg EllisSource:Getty 16 of 16
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest: