WordEyeHeard: T.I. Ordered to Pay $75K in Unpaid Wages to Former Employees

T.I. failed restaurant Scales 925 is still costing him money. The Atlanta rapper just settled with former employees for $75,000 in unpaid wages.

TMZ reports that Tip settled with 9 out of the 11 employees who came for their coins after Scales 925 closed shop in 2016. Each ex-employee will get $8,333.33.

On top of that, T.I. has to drop another $25,000 in attorney fees.

The rapper and reality star maintains that a manager he left in charge was fleecing the money and putting in his own pocket, cause payroll checks to bounce. He has also long pinned the blame for Scales 925’s failure on his former business partner.

via Bossip

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. So…where is the business partner…?

