WordEyeHeard: T.I. Ordered to Pay $75K in Unpaid Wages to Former Employees

T.I. failed restaurant Scales 925 is still costing him money. The Atlanta rapper just settled with former employees for $75,000 in unpaid wages.
TMZ reports that Tip settled with 9 out of the 11 employees who came for their coins after Scales 925 closed shop in 2016. Each ex-employee will get $8,333.33.
On top of that, T.I. has to drop another $25,000 in attorney fees.
The rapper and reality star maintains that a manager he left in charge was fleecing the money and putting in his own pocket, cause payroll checks to bounce. He has also long pinned the blame for Scales 925’s failure on his former business partner.
via Bossip
I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. So…where is the business partner…?
T.I. Takes Over Z1079 Summer Jam 2016 [Photos]
T.I. Takes Over Z1079 Summer Jam 2016 [Photos]
1. 147244273602981 of 99
2. 147244272689792 of 99
3. 147244271881623 of 99
4. 147244270174734 of 99
5. 147244269241425 of 99
6. 147244268438056 of 99
7. 147244267669527 of 99
8. 147244266695188 of 99
9. 147244265920579 of 99
10. 1472442651685910 of 99
11. 1472442642411411 of 99
12. 1472442631177512 of 99
13. 1472442621337313 of 99
14. 1472442614450814 of 99
15. 1472442604666515 of 99
16. 1472442402755616 of 99
17. 1472442391997517 of 99
18. 1472442383138418 of 99
19. 1472442373620819 of 99
20. 1472442364370920 of 99
21. 1472442355644221 of 99
22. 1472442347552822 of 99
23. 1472442336270123 of 99
24. 1472442323264324 of 99
25. 1472442313674125 of 99
26. 1472442302648226 of 99
27. 1472441359766427 of 99
28. 1472441349455928 of 99
29. 1472441341525629 of 99
30. 1472441333090730 of 99
31. 1472441325478831 of 99
32. 1472441316721932 of 99
33. 1472441302038233 of 99
34. 1472441289841134 of 99
35. 147244127835335 of 99
36. 1472441266028536 of 99
37. 1472441256213937 of 99
38. 1472441247393138 of 99
39. 1472441237801139 of 99
40. 1472441223663640 of 99
41. 14724412119841 of 99
42. 1472441203776842 of 99
43. 1472441195061643 of 99
44. 1472441187231644 of 99
45. 1472441176182145 of 99
46. 1472441161267846 of 99
47. 1472441152006947 of 99
48. 1472441140075248 of 99
49. 1472441124529849 of 99
50. 1472441113665550 of 99
51. 1472441104039251 of 99
52. 1472441095357652 of 99
53. 1472441086098553 of 99
54. 1472441077029654 of 99
55. 1472441067854855 of 99
56. 1472441057863756 of 99
57. 1472441049985657 of 99
58. 1472441042336858 of 99
59. 1472441027463159 of 99
60. 147244101516960 of 99
61. 1472441003584361 of 99
62. 1472440995555962 of 99
63. 147244098050963 of 99
64. 1472440966918564 of 99
65. 1472440954000865 of 99
66. 1472440943133466 of 99
67. 1472440933660867 of 99
68. 1472440926592768 of 99
69. 1472440920350169 of 99
70. 1472440911636970 of 99
71. 1472440903958271 of 99
72. 1472440893193472 of 99
73. 1472440884144573 of 99
74. 1472440869318174 of 99
75. 1472440859115975 of 99
76. 1472440846590476 of 99
77. 1472440837816877 of 99
78. 1472440829574178 of 99
79. 1472440822468579 of 99
80. 1472440814045480 of 99
81. 1472440803393381 of 99
82. 1472440794658782 of 99
83. 1472440784056783 of 99
84. 1472440771898384 of 99
85. 1472440758506685 of 99
86. 1472440748622686 of 99
87. 1472440736579887 of 99
88. 1472440727481288 of 99
89. 1472440718736489 of 99
90. 1472440708236790 of 99
91. 1472440698601391 of 99
92. 1472440686341992 of 99
93. 1472440676921693 of 99
94. 1472440667882594 of 99
95. 1472440660174795 of 99
96. 1472440651294596 of 99
97. 1472440642366797 of 99
98. 1472440633946498 of 99
99. 1472440621413399 of 99
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest: