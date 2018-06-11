WordEyeHeard: Trey Songz Sued by Female Who Claims He Twisted her Arm

An incident allegedly went down outside a strip club last year.
Reports TMZ:
Trey Songz flew into a violent rage at 2 women trying to take a pic of him outside a strip club, leaving one of them with mental and physical injuries … according to a new lawsuit.
According to docs, the singer went after the woman in the parking lot of Vanity Grand Cabaret last year in Philly. She says her cousin tried to snap the photo, but Trey wasn’t having it.
In the suit, obtained by TMZ, she says Trey grabbed and twisted her arm and wrist. She says the episode sent her into a depression and she’s had to get psychiatric treatment. As for her physical injuries, she says they could end up causing “cosmetic disfigurement.”
The woman is seeking coins for medical expenses and other damages. Her cousin is suing Trey Songz, too. Last year, she claimed Songz smacked her.
via HipHopWired
Trey Songz Meet and Greet
Trey Songz Meet and Greet
1. Trey Songz Meet and Greet1 of 24
2. Trey Songz Meet and Greet2 of 24
3. Trey Songz Meet and Greet3 of 24
4. Trey Songz Meet and Greet4 of 24
5. Trey Songz Meet and Greet5 of 24
6. Trey Songz Meet and Greet6 of 24
7. Trey Songz Meet and Greet7 of 24
8. Trey Songz Meet and Greet8 of 24
9. Trey Songz Meet and Greet9 of 24
10. Trey Songz Meet and Greet10 of 24
11. Trey Songz Meet and Greet11 of 24
12. Trey Songz Meet and Greet12 of 24
13. Trey Songz Meet and Greet13 of 24
14. Trey Songz Meet and Greet14 of 24
15. Trey Songz Meet and Greet15 of 24
16. Trey Songz Meet and Greet16 of 24
17. Trey Songz Meet and Greet17 of 24
18. Trey Songz Meet and Greet18 of 24
19. Trey Songz Meet and Greet19 of 24
20. Trey Songz Meet and Greet20 of 24
21. Trey Songz Meet and Greet21 of 24
22. Trey Songz Meet and Greet22 of 24
23. Trey Songz Meet and Greet23 of 24
24. Trey Songz Meet and Greet24 of 24
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest: