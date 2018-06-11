CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: Trey Songz Sued by Female Who Claims He Twisted her Arm

0 reads
Leave a comment

An incident allegedly went down outside a strip club last year.

Reports TMZ:

Trey Songz flew into a violent rage at 2 women trying to take a pic of him outside a strip club, leaving one of them with mental and physical injuries … according to a new lawsuit.

According to docs, the singer went after the woman in the parking lot of Vanity Grand Cabaret last year in Philly. She says her cousin tried to snap the photo, but Trey wasn’t having it.

In the suit, obtained by TMZ, she says Trey grabbed and twisted her arm and wrist. She says the episode sent her into a depression and she’s had to get psychiatric treatment. As for her physical injuries, she says they could end up causing “cosmetic disfigurement.”

The woman is seeking coins for medical expenses and other damages. Her cousin is suing Trey Songz, too. Last year, she claimed Songz smacked her.

via HipHopWired

Trey Songz Meet and Greet

24 photos Launch gallery

Trey Songz Meet and Greet

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Trey Songz Sued by Female Who Claims He Twisted her Arm

Trey Songz Meet and Greet

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , Trey Songz , trey songz sued , trey songz twisted woman arm

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trey Songz Visits BET's '106 & Park'
#WordEyeHeard: Trey Songz Sued by Female Who Claims…
 14 mins ago
06.11.18
Blitz Music Showcase
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Kim Files for Bankruptcy; $4 Million…
 2 hours ago
06.11.18
The Internet Has Mixed Reactions Over Beyonce &…
 23 hours ago
06.10.18
#Top5 Lil Lay And 4 More Lyrical Ladies…
 23 hours ago
06.10.18
Must-Stream Netflix Movies With Strong Female Leads
 2 days ago
06.09.18
Don’t Touch My Chair: Here’s What Looks We…
 2 days ago
06.09.18
This Hillbilly Knockout Is Proof Of Why You…
 2 days ago
06.09.18
35 items
Beyoncé Shares Sexy Photos Of Her And JAY-Z,…
 2 days ago
06.09.18
Beyonce Bares ALL For OTR II Tour Book…
 2 days ago
06.09.18
2013 BET Experience - Movie Premiere 'Let Me Explain' With Kevin Hart
#WordEyeHeard: Omar Gooding Yells Homophobic Slurs at Pizza…
 2 days ago
06.09.18
Urban Legend: Anthony Bourdain Loved The Hood &…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
Weekend Shmood: When A Video Game Bop Has…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
Das My Best Friend: 10 TV Show Besties…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
Jamie Lee Curtis Is Straight Gangsta In New…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
Yeezy On Pause: Is Kanye West Really Cancelled,…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
Grey Goose Cherry Noir Hosts Trey Songz Album Release Party In NYC
#WordEyeHeard: Fabolous Close to Reaching Plea Deal in…
 3 days ago
06.08.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close