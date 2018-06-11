Kruz Newz: President Trump asks NFL Players to Recommend People for Pardons

On Friday, President Donald Trump asked NFL players to recommend people they think have been treated unfairly, to be considered for a presidential pardon. The first player to respond to Trump’s remarks was former NFL kicker Lawrence Tynes.

Mark R. Tynes inmate #05559-017 serving 27 years. Currently in year 16 for selling weed. https://t.co/DHC3kkkO3v — Lawrence Tynes (@lt4kicks) June 8, 2018

Below is what Trump told reporters:

“I’m going to ask all of those people to recommend to me — because that’s what they’re protesting — people that they think were unfairly treated by the justice system, and I understand that. I’m going to ask them to recommend to me people that were unfairly treated and I’m gonna take a look at those applications and if I find and my committee finds that they’ve been unfairly treated than we’ll pardon them. Or at least let them out.”

I truly believe that Trump really just wants people to like him.

