On Friday, President Donald Trump asked NFL players to recommend people they think have been treated unfairly, to be considered for a presidential pardon. The first player to respond to Trump’s remarks was former NFL kicker Lawrence Tynes.
Below is what Trump told reporters:
“I’m going to ask all of those people to recommend to me — because that’s what they’re protesting — people that they think were unfairly treated by the justice system, and I understand that. I’m going to ask them to recommend to me people that were unfairly treated and I’m gonna take a look at those applications and if I find and my committee finds that they’ve been unfairly treated than we’ll pardon them. Or at least let them out.”
I truly believe that Trump really just wants people to like him.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Kruz Newz: More than 2.500 Women Break Record for Biggest Skinny Dip
- Kruz Newz: President Trump asks NFL Players to Recommend People for Pardons
- #WordEyeHeard: Sonic’s New Pickle Juice Slush….You Drinking it or Nah?
- #WordEyeHeard: Lil Kim Files for Bankruptcy; $4 Million in the Red
- This Ex-Texas Football Player Is Linked To The Mexican Drug Cartel?? [VIDEO]
- They Shootin’: Songs That Wouldn’t Be The Same Without Gunshots
- Tupac, Lil Wayne & Joe Budden Share Hip-Hop Anniversaries Today
- The Internet Has Mixed Reactions Over Beyonce & Jay Z’s Semi-Nude Photos
- #Top5 Lil Lay And 4 More Lyrical Ladies You Need To Stream Immediately
- Black Music Month Spotlight: Wu-Tang Clan