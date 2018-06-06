CLOSE
Will Smith For Dad Of The Year

Will Smith blesses the mic for his son . The Fresh Prince attacks Jaden’s song with a taste of that hot spanish style. The Miami scenery sets the tone for all father and son duo’s before the Fathers Day holiday roles around.

