CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

A Fake Fathers Day Courtesy Of The 6 God

0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

That Awkward moment when grandpa Dennis isn’t sure of the situation. Press play and peep the sneak off . Fathers Day fail or nah ?

Dennis , Drake , News on the Net , Pusha T

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading A Fake Fathers Day Courtesy Of The 6 God

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Real 92.3's The Real Show 2017
#WordEyeHeard: J Cole’s Childhood Home Vandalized! [VIDEO]
 8 hours ago
06.05.18
Wyoming Ranch Where Kanye Held ‘Ye’ Listening Party…
 11 hours ago
06.05.18
Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2013 - Backstage
#WordEyeHeard: Flo-Rida Unsuccessfully Tries to Get Child Support…
 12 hours ago
06.05.18
Netflix & Chill: Here’s A List Of Shows…
 17 hours ago
06.05.18
Shoot!: Blocboy JB Teaches Fan How To Do…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
Wesley Snipes is Tired Of This Corny Viral…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
Speaking In (Filthy) Tongues: Meet The Cussing Pastor…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
New Look Wireless Birthday Party
J Prince Says Drake’s Next Answer Would Have…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
Let The Villain Win: This Twitter User Is…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
Watch: Angie Martinez Talks Puerto Rico, Rap Beef,…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
Viola Davis Brings ‘Set If Off’ Feels With…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
Janet Jackson - Unbreakable World Tour
#WordEyeHeard: Janet Jackson Called Police for Welfare Check…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 12, 2017
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Wayne’s Daughter Arrested?!? [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
06.04.18
Black Music Month: 10 Years Later, Nicki Minaj…
 2 days ago
06.04.18
J. Prince Says He Made An OG Call…
 2 days ago
06.04.18
Carlos Santana Isn’t The First To Turn The…
 2 days ago
06.03.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close