CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: J Cole’s Childhood Home Vandalized! [VIDEO]

6 reads
Leave a comment

J. Cole might be the most accessible and charitable Hip-Hop star of his generation, taking a no-frills approach to his art while remaining true to his Fayetteville, North Carolina roots. However, the ugly specter of jealousy reared its head and vandals spraypainted Cole’s childhood home, a space that has become something of a gathering space for his supporters.

Local outlet WTVD reports:

J.Cole…Do you even care about the ville?”

Those were words marred on award-winning rapper J.Cole’s childhood home.

J.Cole is a native of Fayetteville.

The photo posted to Facebook surfaced over the weekend but by Monday morning, the black spray paint had been painted over.

J. Cole’s team would not confirm when the vandalism happened and Fayetteville police say the incident was not reported to them.

Cole has said he intended to turn the 2014 Forest Hill Drives home into a rent-free shelter for single mothers and struggling families. The address was also the title of his third studio album, and he invited fans to the location for a meet and greet session.

A fan took a photo of the home and has since gone viral on Facebook and other mediums.

See the video at HipHopWired

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

2014 Forest Hills Drive , j cole childhood home , j cole childhood home vandalized , j cole house spray painted , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: J Cole’s Childhood Home Vandalized! [VIDEO]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Real 92.3's The Real Show 2017
#WordEyeHeard: J Cole’s Childhood Home Vandalized! [VIDEO]
 1 hour ago
06.05.18
Wyoming Ranch Where Kanye Held ‘Ye’ Listening Party…
 3 hours ago
06.05.18
Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2013 - Backstage
#WordEyeHeard: Flo-Rida Unsuccessfully Tries to Get Child Support…
 5 hours ago
06.05.18
Netflix & Chill: Here’s A List Of Shows…
 9 hours ago
06.05.18
Shoot!: Blocboy JB Teaches Fan How To Do…
 18 hours ago
06.04.18
Wesley Snipes is Tired Of This Corny Viral…
 18 hours ago
06.04.18
Speaking In (Filthy) Tongues: Meet The Cussing Pastor…
 19 hours ago
06.04.18
New Look Wireless Birthday Party
J Prince Says Drake’s Next Answer Would Have…
 23 hours ago
06.04.18
Let The Villain Win: This Twitter User Is…
 24 hours ago
06.04.18
Watch: Angie Martinez Talks Puerto Rico, Rap Beef,…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
Viola Davis Brings ‘Set If Off’ Feels With…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
Janet Jackson - Unbreakable World Tour
#WordEyeHeard: Janet Jackson Called Police for Welfare Check…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 12, 2017
#WordEyeHeard: Lil Wayne’s Daughter Arrested?!? [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
06.04.18
Black Music Month: 10 Years Later, Nicki Minaj…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
J. Prince Says He Made An OG Call…
 1 day ago
06.04.18
Carlos Santana Isn’t The First To Turn The…
 2 days ago
06.03.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close