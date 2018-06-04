CLOSE
J Prince Says Drake’s Next Answer Would Have Ended Pusha T’s Career

Seems the battle between Drake and Pusha T may be over as soon as it got started. According to H-Town’s own Rap-A-Lot CEO J Prince in an interview with Sway in the Morning, Drizzy’s answer cut so deep, he felt the need to step in and convince Aubrey to let it go.

“The ingredients were overwhelming” J Prince told Sway, “I know for a fact that it would’ve been bad for Kanye and my man [Pusha T]. It wouldn’t have been good, it’s beyond music at that point. It’s gonna affect the livelihood, it’s gonna interfere with his entire lifestyle from that day forward.”

