#WordEyeHeard: Lil Wayne’s Daughter Arrested?!? [VIDEO]

Reginae Carter and her boyfriend YFN Lucci are still going strong in these streets…but it looks like they’ve run into a little hiccup with the law as a couple while on a recent tour stop.

The 19-year-old hip-hop heiress and the 27-year-old rapper were popped by police in Knoxville, TN in the wee hours of the morning last night. The duo was in town for Lucci’s headlining appearance at Jammin 99.7 1st Annual Summer Jam. However, they ran into some issues with local authorities outside an after-hours spot, which led to both Lucci and Reginae being handcuffed and taken down to the station for formal questioning.

Details remain fuzzy, but it doesn’t appear that Reginae nor YFN Lucci were actually arrested nor charged with any crimes.

See Reginae’s response at Bossip.

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Where is Lil Wayne…?

