CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: Dallas Woman Kills Husband for Beating Cat

6 reads
Leave a comment

Mary Harrison, of Dallas, has been arrested after telling police she shot her 49-year-old husband because he was beating the family cat.  Neighbors say the cat had recently been missing and that Mary Harrison had been posting missing signs.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

20 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: Dallas Woman Kills Husband for Beating Cat

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

cat , Dallas , husband , Shot , wife

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close