Kruz Newz: Group is Calling for Metal Detectors in Mckinney Schools

Group calls for metal detectors in McKinney schools –> https://t.co/fWrU3Ltnbh pic.twitter.com/nd3eSUDgKh — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) June 4, 2018

A newly formed parent and student Facebook group from McKinney North High School are calling on their school district to add metal detectors and wands to the high school campuses.

This facebook group was created just hours after a sophomore student brought a gun into school and shot and killed himself inside an empty classroom.

I personally think metal detectors are important and should be in every school. I went to school my entire life with metal detectors.

