McKinney North High School Student Commits Suicide On Campus [VIDEO]

According to CBS11 News, a student at McKinney North High School shot himself on campus. No other students were injured, but the overall violence and lack of safety is definitely getting out of control. Do you think more should be done to keep students from bringing guns on campus? Comment below.

